25 prominent academics sign open letter to universities worldwide to divest for Palestine

As part of the build-up to the International Day of Action taking place this Wednesday, 25 prominent academics have signed an open letter to universities worldwide to #Divest4Palestine.
The open letter has been coordinated by FOA and a coalition of university student societies across the UK. Signatories include Professor Gilbert Achcar (SOAS), Professor Ilan Pappe (Exeter), Professor Robin D. G. Kelley (UCLA), Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney (Kent) and Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE (York). The letter has also been signed by prominent Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd.
This Wednesday, students at universities across the world will hold demonstrations on campus and email their Vice Chancellors calling for a full withdrawal of investments in companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine.
Israel: international organisations and academics call for sanctions
Signatories:
Professor Gilbert Achcar, SOAS University of London
Professor Talal Asad, City University of New York
Haim Bresheeth, SOAS University of London
Marina Calculli, Sciences Po
Mike Cushman, LSE
Natalia Donner, Leiden University
Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE, University of York
Sai Englert, Leiden University
Assistant Professor Layal Ftouni, Utrecht University
Professor John Garrett, retired
Associate Professor David Heap, University of Western Ontario
Sandew Hira, International Institute for Scientific Research
Professor Khaled Hroub, Northwestern University/Qatar
Professor Robin D. G. Kelley, UCLA
Dr Jens Lerche, SOAS University of London
Associate Professor Ethan Mark, Leiden University
Elena Burgos Martínez, Leiden University
Professor Nur Masalha, SOAS University of London
Professor Ilan Pappe, University of Exeter
Dr Barbara Pizziconi, SOAS University of London
Arnout van Ree, Leiden University
Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney, University of Kent
Professor Jonathan Rosenhead, LSE
Professor Richard Seaford, University of Exeter
Dr Henny Ziai, SOAS University of London