25 prominent academics sign open letter to universities worldwide to divest for Palestine

As part of the build-up to the International Day of Action taking place this Wednesday, 25 prominent academics have signed an open letter to universities worldwide to #Divest4Palestine.

The open letter has been coordinated by FOA and a coalition of university student societies across the UK. Signatories include Professor Gilbert Achcar (SOAS), Professor Ilan Pappe (Exeter), Professor Robin D. G. Kelley (UCLA), Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney (Kent) and Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE (York). The letter has also been signed by prominent Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd.

This Wednesday, students at universities across the world will hold demonstrations on campus and email their Vice Chancellors calling for a full withdrawal of investments in companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Israel: international organisations and academics call for sanctions

Signatories:

Professor Gilbert Achcar, SOAS University of London

Professor Talal Asad, City University of New York

Haim Bresheeth, SOAS University of London

Marina Calculli, Sciences Po

Mike Cushman, LSE

Natalia Donner, Leiden University

Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE, University of York

Sai Englert, Leiden University

Assistant Professor Layal Ftouni, Utrecht University

Professor John Garrett, retired

Associate Professor David Heap, University of Western Ontario

Sandew Hira, International Institute for Scientific Research

Professor Khaled Hroub, Northwestern University/Qatar

Professor Robin D. G. Kelley, UCLA

Dr Jens Lerche, SOAS University of London

Associate Professor Ethan Mark, Leiden University

Elena Burgos Martínez, Leiden University

Professor Nur Masalha, SOAS University of London

Professor Ilan Pappe, University of Exeter

Dr Barbara Pizziconi, SOAS University of London

Arnout van Ree, Leiden University

Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney, University of Kent

Professor Jonathan Rosenhead, LSE

Professor Richard Seaford, University of Exeter

Dr Henny Ziai, SOAS University of London