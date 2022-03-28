Israel: senior security officer makes secret visit to Cairo

The coordinator of Israel's occupation in the Palestinian territories, Ghassan Alian, has visited Cairo secretly and met with Egyptian security officials, Al-Resala reported on Sunday. The senior security officer went to the Egyptian capital to discuss ways to de-escalate tension ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Alian apparently explained to Egyptian officials Israel's plans in this respect, pointing out that there has been a "large increase in the number of workers from Gaza who are allowed to work" in the apartheid state.

"The thousands of workers allowed to work in Israel are considered to be a bargaining chip in Israel's hands," he explained. "Hamas will think twice before triggering a new confrontation [with Israel] due to the potential economic losses to the Gaza Strip."

Israel's Army Radio reported Alian as saying that, "The potential causes of tension causes are fewer than last year, especially in Sheikh Jarrah, but major incidents [during Ramadan] are not ruled out."

Concerns have been raised by Israeli army and police officers across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem about possible clashes during Ramadan, which coincides this year with other major religious festivals.

