Northern Syria: Interim gov't announces plans to confront high prices 

Head of the Syrian Interim Government Abdulrahman Mustafa announced that plans had been drawn up to confront high prices in northern Syria.

Mustafa stated that in light of the general economic crisis in the region due to the Russian war on Ukraine, which has directly affected global food security, the liberated areas in Syria are self-sufficient in terms of wheat supplies until September, when the new season begins.

He added: "Due to the high food prices that the markets are witnessing, we in the Ministry of Finance and Economy have taken measures to confront these rises," according to SANA News Agency.

"The most important topics that we are currently interested in are the political aspect and the issue of entering humanitarian aid across the borders of the Assad regime, which Russia previously proposed at the Security Council," Mustafa expressed, while indicating that there had been a new vote to extend the entry of aid until July.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib disclosed: "The world is facing a severe economic crisis today that forced major countries to take precautions, especially after the prices of oil and basic commodities have reached unprecedented prices."

READ: Israel launched over a thousand airstrikes on Syria in last 5 years: report

The government indicated that it: "Follows with interest the movement of global markets and the extent to which they are affected by these factors, as it witnessed, after the global pandemic, stagnation and a drop in prices, and now it is witnessing a major increase due to the increased demand. As soon as the situation stabilised a little, the supply crisis and shipping problems returned, followed by the Russian war on Ukraine, reaching record-breaking levels."

"Matters were made worse by the suspension of the export of some commodities by the production countries, which affected large areas worldwide, and we were not spared," added the government's statement.

"In the liberated areas, we began to be affected by the repercussions of this crisis, which cast a shadow on both nations and governments alike. We in the Salvation Government will work, in cooperation with our people, on a set of measures to limit its repercussions on us," the statement concluded.