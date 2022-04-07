Palestine PM calls on UK to recognise Palestinian State

Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohamed Shtayyeh, yesterday called on the United Kingdom to recognise the State of Palestine "out of your political and historical responsibility and to protect the two-state solution."

His calls came during his meeting with 15 British Conservative Party members of parliament in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"Israel must be held accountable for its violations against our people," Shtayyeh stressed, noting that numerous international human rights institutions, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have declared that Israel is an "apartheid state".

The Palestinian premier denounced Israel's economic and social violations against Palestinians, including the "rapid pace of settlements' establishment, daily incursions into Palestinian lands, killings and arrests, as well the unjust Israeli deductions" from the Palestinian taxes.

