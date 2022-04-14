Turkey considers prison terms for anyone publishing unapproved economic data

Turkish economic researchers may face up to three years in prison if they publish unofficial data on indicators without first seeking approval from the country's statistics agency, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, the Turkish government had planned to submit the proposed legislation to parliament this week but has held off while officials do further work on it, two party officials said on condition of anonymity.

Last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute had filed a criminal complaint against ENAGroup, an independent inflation researcher, accusing it of "purposefully defaming" the institution and "misguiding public opinion."

ENAGroup reported an annual inflation rate of 142.63 per cent in March, more than double the official figure of 61.14 per cent for the same month.

READ: Turkey to force exporters to convert 40% of income to lira