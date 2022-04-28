Israel detains 6 Palestine fishermen, destroy their boats off Gaza coast

Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen yesterday and destroyed their boat off the Rafah coast, south of the blockaded Gaza Strip, reported Wafa news agency.

Zakaria Baker of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAEC) in Gaza said that Israeli gunboats opened fire on a group of fishermen while they were sailing north of the sea of Rafah, before arresting them and confiscating their two boats.

He added that the fishermen were interrogated for several hours, after which only two of the fishermen, a father along with his son, were released.

This comes after the Israeli navy arrested three fishermen on Monday, also in the Rafah sea.

The fishermen's boat was seized by the navy and tugged to the Ashdod port, Baker told Anadolu Agency.

About 4,000 Palestinians work in the fishing sector in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.

Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempts to sink their boats while at sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.