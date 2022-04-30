Hamas: 'Jerusalem will remain pivot of liberation struggle' 

The Islamic Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday: "Jerusalem will remain the pivot of the struggle until the liberation of Palestine and return to our homeland."

Marking International Quds Day, Hamas stressed: "The Israeli occupation crimes will not lead to the implementation of the Judaisation of Jerusalem, desecrating it or dividing it."

Hamas also pledged that it: "Will continue adopting a comprehensive approach to defend Jerusalem and liberate Palestine."

International Quds Day is observed annually on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, proposed by Iran.

"On this day," Hamas said, "all the people in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the free people around the world, renew their pledge of solidarity with Jerusalem and defending it."

Hamas expressed its thanks for every international effort to support the Palestinians and their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian resistance movement also called for the free people worldwide to double their support for the Palestinian people, their rights and their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas did not downplay the roles of any diplomatic and political effort but reiterated that resistance has been the most effective way to regain rights.