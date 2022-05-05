Tunisia party calls for a new constitution

Tunisia's Popular Current party called for the drafting of a new constitution that guarantees rights and freedoms and enshrines the separation of powers in the country.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the party called for "the drafting of a new constitution that guarantees rights and freedoms, enshrines the separation and balance between powers, and endorses a presidential system with the availability of all guarantees to prevent the deviation of power."

It added that "dialogue must include academics, intellectuals, media professionals, students, workers, peasants, and others to broaden the base of the popular participation for the reforms to meet the aspirations of the Tunisian people," the statement added.

READ: Tunisia's labor union calls for national dialogue before 'it's too late'

In early May, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the formation of a higher committee that aims to prepare the establishment of a "new republic".

Tunisia has been witnessing a severe political crisis since 25 July when Saied imposed "exceptional measures" that included suspending the parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decrees, dismissing the government, and later appointing a new one.

Several political forces reject these measures and consider them as a "coup against the constitution", while others believe they are a "correction of the course of the 2011 revolution", which toppled former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.