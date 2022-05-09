GCC Chief, UN envoy discuss efforts to end Yemen conflict

The Head of a political and economic union of Gulf countries held talks on Monday with the UN envoy to Yemen on efforts to end the eight-year conflict in the Arab country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A statement issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) following the meeting between GCC Secretary-General, Naif Al-Hajraf, and UN's Hans Grundberg in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, said the discussions dwelt on UN efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

Al-Hajraf reiterated the GCC's support "for all efforts to enhance security and stability in Yemen and achieve development and peace for the Yemeni people," the statement said.

Last month, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to a two-month truce brokered by the UN, under which all military operations were halted.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.