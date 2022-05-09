Ghannouchi: Ennahda does not fear accountability

President of Tunisia's Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, confirmed yesterday that his party does not fear accountability, adding that ten months have been spent "searching for evidence to convict Ennahda with" but this has so far "failed".

Ghannouchi said his party does not fear accountability: "They say we want accountability … Okay, go ahead and hold us accountable … Now you have spent ten months, go ahead and hold us accountable."

In a statement released yesterday, Minister of Interior Taoufik Charfeddine said: "A large number of figures [he did not name them] appear to be patriotic, political and party leaders but they looted public money, and they traded in the name of Tunisia."

Tunisia has witnessed a political crisis after President Kais Saied cited Article 80 of the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freeze the work of parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of ministers, and appoint himself as head of the executive authority until the formation of a new government.

This comes after violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities criticising the government's handling of the economy and the coronavirus. Demonstrators had called for parliament to be dissolved.

