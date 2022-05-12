French couple missing in Iran, union says 

A French couple has gone missing while on holiday in Iran, an official from the union one of them represents said today, a day after Iran's intelligence ministry said it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" there, Reuters reports.

Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of the FNEC FP-FO education union, said he had no news from his staffer and that while there was no "absolute certainty," there was a "strong presumption" that it was her.

The couple had been on holiday in Iran, he said, adding that she had been due back in France earlier this week.

A diplomat based in the region confirmed the two arrested Europeans were French citizens.

France's foreign ministry could not immediately confirm the arrest of its two citizens.

