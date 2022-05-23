Turkish aid group inaugurates well in Chad named after Shireen Abu Akleh

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has inauguarted a well in Chad named after the late Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was recently killed by the Israeli forces in Jenin, northern occupied West Bank.

IHH said in a statement, on Saturday that it opened a new well bearing the name of the Palestinian Al Jazeera correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was recently "martyred by the Israeli occupation forces".

According to the statement, the Shireen Abu Akleh well is located in the village of Atafil near the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, which is inhabited by about 1,200 people.

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word "Press" and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

Pallbearers at her funeral were also beaten with batons as Israel Police crackdown on her funeral procession as it travelled through occupied East Jerusalem.

