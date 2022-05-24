Jerusalem: Islamic institutions do not recognise Israeli decisions on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islamic institutions in Jerusalem warned on Monday of "dangerous" Israeli decisions that undermine the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, stressing that they will never recognise any of these decisions, Quds Press has reported.

The Council of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sanctuaries; the Islamic Endowments Department; the Supreme Islamic Commission; the Palestinian Fatwa House; and the Court of the Supreme Judge of Jerusalem all reject the decision of the Israeli Magistrates' Court in Jerusalem which authorised Jews to perform religious rituals inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. "We do not recognise any decision related to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque issued or adopted by any court or any side, whatever it is," they said.

The joint statement reiterated that the only body responsible for the arrangements within Al-Aqsa Mosque is the Islamic Endowments Department, and that its work stems from Jordanian guardianship over the holy sites in the holy city. "All such decisions aimed at Judaising Al-Aqsa Mosque are null and void."

These bodies also revealed that the Israeli occupation has turned Al-Aqsa Mosque into a "military base" in order to afford protection for the daily raids by extremist Jewish settlers, warning that this might trigger a "dangerous religious war." They warned the Israeli occupation authorities that they must bear the consequences of the large military presence at the Noble Sanctuary and the daily incursions by Jewish settlers.

