Israeli occupation forces kill Palestinian youth in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth on Thursday morning during a raid in Al Dheisha refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that qudsn, 21, was killed and another youth was wounded when they stood up against the occupation troops.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers also detained a Palestinian from the refugee camp after raiding and ransacking his home.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces shot dead another Palestinian journalist. Ghufran Warasneh, 31, was killed at the entrance of Al Aroub refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Hebron, on her first day at work.

