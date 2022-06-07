Algeria Court sentences Bouteflika brother to 8 years imprisonment for corruption

The Sidi Mohamed Court in Algiers sentenced, on Monday, Said Bouteflika, the jailed brother of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to eight years imprisonment for corruption, Anadolu news agency reported, citing local media outlets.

Said Bouteflika's co-defendant, construction tycoon, Ali Haddad, who is also already in prison on other charges, was sentenced to four years on charges of influence peddling, abuse of power, money laundering and not declaring property..

Said Bouteflika and Ali Haddad were also sentenced to pay a fine of DZD 3 million ($ 20,669) each, to the Treasury.

In October 2021, Said and Haddad were each sentenced to two years in prison for "obstructing justice".

However, in May, an appeals court acquitted Said Bouteflika, while Haddad is still serving prison sentences issued against him in several corruption cases.

Sentences issued by Algerian courts are not added up, with only the longest sentence actually served.

Following Abdelaziz Bouteflika's death, the judiciary opened investigations into senior members of his inner circle.

READ: Algerian Court acquits Bouteflika's brother of 'interfering in the work of the judiciary'