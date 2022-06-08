ITUC: dismissal of 57 judges is a new threat to freedom and the rule of law in Tunisia

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) described, on Tuesday 7 June 2022, President Kais Saied's decision to dismiss 57 judges, as a "new threat to freedom and the rule of law in Tunisia". The ITUC quoted its Secretary-General, Sharan Burrow, her call to "support the efforts of the Tunisian General Labour Union to launch a serious national dialogue to end the political, economic and social crisis in the country."

The ITUC considered, in its statement issued on Tuesday and published on its website, that "the dismissing measures ignored the frameworks that regulate the work of the judiciary and its representative bodies and deprived judges of the right to object to their dismissal."

The ITUC pointed out that the dismissal of the judges came after "a series of orders and decrees restricting basic rights and freedoms in Tunisia, such as Decision No. 20, which prohibits any negotiations with unions without obtaining a permission from the head of the government", stressing that this "contradicts the International Labour Organisation Convention No. 98, which guarantees the right to collective negotiations."

The ITUC quoted its Secretary-General, Sharan Burrow, as considering that "dismissing of a number of judges without due process and depriving them of any right to appeal is considered the most recent step in tightening the control by the executive authority over the judiciary which followed the seizure of legislative power".

"We support the judges' strike and their protest against this arbitrary dismissal; we also support all those who stand in solidarity with them, and we stand against the attempts to control and tamper the judiciary," Burrow added.

Burrow called on the relevant parties to "support the efforts of the Tunisian General Labour Union to launch a serious national dialogue to end the political, economic and social crisis in the country."