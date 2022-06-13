Ship carrying thousands of sheep sinks off Sudan coast

A Saudi Arabia-bound ship carrying around 16,000 sheep has downed off Sudan's Red Sea coast, the Sudanese Exporters' Association said.

A Sudanese port official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "The ship, Badr 1, sank during the early hours of Sunday morning."

"It was carrying 15,800 sheep, which was beyond its load limits."

The ship was heading from the Sudanese port of Suakin to Saudi Arabia when it capsized.

Another official confirmed the accident, noting that the ship's crew had survived.

According to the official, the ship's maximum operational capacity was 9,000 sheep, however, modifications were made to increase its load.

He pointed out that it was "the first time that it carried more than 15,000 sheep; it had previously transported 12,000 sheep."

Updated at 09.08 GMT on 13 June 2022: an earlier version said cattle had drowned when in fact they were sheep