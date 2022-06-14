US: retired general resigns from prestigious think tank over illegal lobbying

A prominent example of lobbying in Washington by Gulf States has resulted in the resignation of retired US Marine Corps General John Allen from the Brookings Institution. Last week, the four-star general became the latest high-profile figure to be caught in an ongoing probe by the US Justice Department and FBI into the influence wielded in America by wealthy Arab nations like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Allen was initially placed on administrative leave after electronic data seized by the FBI apparently showed that that he had made false statements and withheld "incriminating" documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar. According to court documents, the 68-year-old is also said to have lied to investigators about his role and tried to withhold evidence sought by a federal subpoena.

In a statement released on Sunday, the prestigious Brookings Institution confirmed Allen's departure. "The integrity and objectivity of Brookings' scholarship constitute the institution's principal assets, and Brookings seeks to maintain high ethical standards in all its operations," wrote Glenn Hutchins and Suzanne Nora Johnson, the co-chairs of the board of trustees to staff on Sunday. "Our policies on research independence and integrity reflect these values."

In his public statement, Allen made no reference to the filings or any investigation. "While I leave the institution with a heavy heart," he said, "I know it is best for all concerned in this moment."

Details of the court filing reported by AP and the New York Times indicate that Allen lobbied on behalf of Qatar by seeking to influence US policy in 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries imposed a full blockade on their Gulf neighbour. Initially, the then US President Donald Trump appeared to take sides against Qatar.

Allen's efforts allegedly shifted US policy. The authorities say that he lobbied National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, then a serving army general, to have the administration adopt a more friendly tone. According to the court papers, Allen did not tell McMaster that he was being paid for his work.

The retired Marine Corps officer has not been charged with any crime and has denied wrongdoing. His spokesman, Beau Phillips, said: "John Allen voluntarily cooperated with the government's investigation into this matter. John Allen's efforts with regard to Qatar in 2017 were to protect the interests of the United States and the military personnel stationed in Qatar. John Allen received no fee for his efforts."