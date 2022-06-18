Al-Aqsa Mosque: Escalation of Israel's expulsion policy 

Jerusalem activists have stressed that the escalation of the expulsion policy from Al-Aqsa Mosque comes as an attempt by the occupation to impose a new reality on the mosque.

Jerusalem activist Zina Amro urged that the occupation policy is escalating by following the procedure of expelling the Mourabitoun from Al-Aqsa Mosque, explaining that it is the most dangerous stage in the occupation's Judaisation project.

Amr indicated that the occupation imposed a policy of expulsion to empty Al-Aqsa Mosque and freely passed the practice of Talmudic rituals, which is increasing daily.

She stressed that the calls to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque are highly important to demonstrate the Palestinian right to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amr called on the Mourabitoun to be permanently present at Al-Aqsa Mosque to reject expulsion and pressure Israel to back down from its policies against the Jerusalemites and Mourabitoun activists.

Researcher and specialist in Jerusalem affairs Mazen Al-Jabari said that Al-Aqsa Mosque is still the central issue for the Palestinian people.

Al-Jabari stressed that the Palestinian people succeeded in using mass mobilisation in Al-Aqsa Mosque to stop the plans of the occupation, noting that since 2015 there had been success through rallying and sit-ins.

Al-Jabari added that the Friday sit-ins and mass dawn prayers succeeded in supporting the cause of Al-Aqsa every week and that Al-Aqsa Mourabitoun activists stopped the occupation's plans.

Calls to mobilise and participate in performing the Fajr and Friday prayers every week in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque continue, as well as calls to travel and sit in the mosque to defend it.

The people of Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories responded to the call for a mass dawn prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, under the slogan "Sitting-in despite expulsion".

