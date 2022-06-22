Egypt, Qatar continue talks to increase, expand investments

Consultations are ongoing between Egypt and Qatar to increase the volume of investments and expand them in new areas, especially in the energy field, the north African state's minister for trade and industry has said.

Niveen Gamea told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that during her visit to Doha she presented investment opportunities in the field of manufacturing, specialised industries, textiles and leather industries.

Qatari investments include real estate, hospitality and tourism, she added, noting that there is a common desire to enhance these investments to reflect the good relations between the two states.

She also revealed that there is a Qatari-Egyptian agreement to launch a Joint Business Council and talks regarding the possibility of setting up an Egyptian exhibition in Doha specialised in Egyptian products in order to open markets for them in the State of Qatar.

Relations between the two states soured after Egypt joined a number of Gulf countries to impose a blockade on Qatar in 2017 over allegations that Doha supports terrorism, claims Qatar vehemently denies.

Saudi announced in January 2021 that it would be lifting the siege and relations have since improved.

