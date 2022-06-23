'Syrians in Turkiye demand voluntary return in safe conditions', NGO says

Syrians in Turkiye are ready to demand voluntary return in safe conditions, Syrian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) said on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, a statement signed by more than 200 officials from NGOs was read by the Chair of the Syrian Unions Network, Salih Akide.

Stating that Turkiye has accepted more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees since 2011, Akide said that, since 2014, Syrians have been subject to foreigner laws and temporary protection regulations.

He also stated that some political circles have recently started to use the presence of Syrians as election propaganda and added: "False information and fake news about Syrian refugees in Turkiye have started to spread, and this has led to an increase in tension and reactivity among the people living in Turkiye towards foreigners, in general, and Syrians, in particular."

Last month, the official recalled that the Turkish government facilitated the return of 500,000 Syrians and recently launched a project aimed at encouraging the voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees, adding that the organisations are sensitive to Turkiye's security and welfare.

Turkiye: Greece violates migrant rights, forces 42,000 refugees out