UK condemns killing of Palestinian by Israeli settler

The British Consulate General in Jerusalem yesterday said it was "deeply disturbed" following the death of 27-year-old Palestinian Ali Hassan Harb at the hands of an Israeli settler in Salfit.

"Settler violence is a growing problem in the OPTs & one that the Israeli Government must do more to tackle. The perpetrator of this crime must be held to account," the consulate said on Twitter.

Harb was stabbed and killed in the heart in the village of Iskaka, near Salfit. Eyewitnesses were quoted by Wafa as saying that Israeli occupation soldiers in the area had "protected the settler and prevented Palestinians from tending to Harb for one hour, causing him to bleed to death."

