Hamas calls on international community to stop Israel's violations in Jerusalem

On the 55th anniversary of its illegal annexation by the occupation state, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement called on Monday for the international community to stop Israel's violations in occupied Jerusalem.

"It has been 55 years since the Israeli occupation 'annexed' the eastern part of Jerusalem on 27 June 1967 in a blatant violation of international laws and conventions," said Hamas. "In light of international silence and inability to put an end to the escalating occupation crimes against Jerusalem and its Palestinian population, Muslims and Christians alike, Israel continues its violations against the holy city through killings, detentions, home demolitions, land grabs, Judaisation and illegal settlements."

The movement reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque is located in the heart of Jerusalem, which is part and parcel of historic Palestine. "[Israel] has no sovereignty or legitimacy over Jerusalem or Palestine. None of the occupation's attempts to wipe out Jerusalem's Palestinian identity, Arab and Islamic characteristics will succeed."

It also stressed that Jerusalem will remain the indivisible, eternal capital of Palestine and a matter of consensus for the Arab and Muslim world. "The Palestinian people will continue defending Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque with comprehensive resistance until liberation and the [legitimate] return of the refugees."

All attempts to integrate the Israeli occupation into the region through normalisation, alliances and partnerships are unacceptable, insisted Hamas, not least because the occupation state takes advantage of such moves to intensify its aggression against the Palestinians, their lands and holy sites.

In conclusion, the resistance movement called on Arab and Muslim leaders, governments, parties and organisations to take political, diplomatic, media and humanitarian action in support of the Palestinians, especially the Jerusalemites. It also urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and put an end to the Israeli crimes and settler-colonial Judaisation policies targeting Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites.

