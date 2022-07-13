Palestinian Public Transport Union holds 1 day strike in West Bank 

The Palestinian General Union of Public Transport Drivers announced a comprehensive strike in the West Bank today.

The union said the strike is in protest against the rise in fuel prices and to demand the government respond to a number of demands.

Last week, the Union held a meeting, during which it decided to implement a one-day strike in all governorates to protest the rise in fuel prices and taxes.

The demands include fixing the price of a litre of diesel for the public transport sector at five shekels ($1.4), to allow the public transport sector to continue to operate and not be overtaken by private vehicles.

