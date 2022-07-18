US lawmakers support measure to restrict sale of F-16s to Turkiye

The US House of Representatives, last Thursday, approved amendment that would create a new hurdle for President Joe Biden's plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the House of Representatives approved the measure as an amendment to the annual National Defence Authorisation Act, by 244 to 179.

The amendment would bar the United States to sell or transfer the jets to Turkiye, unless the Administration certifies that doing so is essential to US national security and included a description of concrete steps taken to ensure they are not used for repeated unauthorised over-flights of Greece.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who reviews major international weapons deal, has said previously he opposed the sale.

On the other hand, last month, Turkiye's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the United States for delaying the sales of F-16 fighter jets and for its continued support to the YPG in northern Syria, vowing that he will bring these issues to the attention of US President Joe Biden when they meet in Madrid on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

