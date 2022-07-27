Workers' Party: Kais Saied has to resign after the failure of referendum 

Tunisia's Workers' Party has called on President Kais Saied to resign after what is said was the "failure of the referendum".

In a statement issued yesterday, the party said Saied had been stripped "of all legitimacy and lawfulness" following the low turnout in the vote on the new constitution. Official figures claim there was a 27 per cent voter turnout in Monday's ballot, however opposition groups question the figures.

The Workers' Party called for "granting the Tunisian people, three-quarters of whom boycotted the referendum, the chance to determine their fate themselves."

It added that Saied will not retreat voluntarily and that he will continue implementing his "coup" project relying on state institutions to "suppress his opponents, aiming to establish absolute rule as stipulated by the constitution."

The Workers' Party expected the country to enter "a new phase of political and social unrest as a result of the deterioration of the economic and financial crisis."

Monday's vote on a new constitution gives the president power over both the government and judiciary while removing checks on his authority and weakening the parliament.