Egypt: Price of eggs continues to hike

Rising inflation in Egypt has seen the price of egg cartons containing 30 eggs rise to near the price of a kilogramme of meat despite governmental assurances that the country is self-sufficient in eggs and poultry.

As per official statements, Egypt produces more than 13 billion eggs annually. However, the price of eggs has continued to rise, reaching 80 Egyptian pounds (around $4.23) per carton, which is equivalent to the price of some types of frozen meat.

Parliament members have demanded that the ministries of agriculture and supply act urgently to curb the unjustified rise in prices in Egypt.

