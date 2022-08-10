Hamas: killings in Nablus are extension of Israeli aggression against all Palestinians

A senior Hamas figure said on Tuesday that the killing of three Palestinians in Nablus is an extension of Israeli aggression against Palestinians everywhere, Quds Press has reported. At least 40 other Palestinians were wounded by occupation forces in the shooting.

"These killings came just days after the brutal Israeli massacre in Gaza and killings in Jenin," said Hisham Qasem. "All of the occupied Palestinian territories are bastions of resistance and the Israeli occupation authorities keep killing our people in order to suppress this resistance."

The Hamas official stressed that the Palestinian resistance will not allow the occupation to divide the Palestinians, and keep the West Bank apart from Gaza based on its own preferences. He reiterated that the Israeli authorities should be ready for the "natural and legitimate response" of the Palestinians against the Zionist occupation and aggression.

