Turkiye: 'Normalisation with Israel and Egypt does not mean dispensing with principles'

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that his country has started the process of normalising relations with Israel and Egypt, but that this process does not mean that Ankara has dispensed with its principles, Anadolu has reported.

Cavusoglu made his comment to journalists yesterday at the conclusion of the 13th conference of Turkish ambassadors in the capital.

"Starting the normalisation process with Israel and Egypt does not mean that we waive our principles," explained the minister, "especially with regard to the Palestinian question and Jerusalem." He pointed out that there are reciprocal steps and dialogue between Turkiye and Israel within the framework of the normalisation process.

"When Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Turkiye, we announced the reappointment of ambassadors again. Now there is an upcoming General Election in Israel and I do not know whether the appointment of ambassadors will take place before or after the election, because this step must be taken by both parties at the same time."

Cavusoglu expressed his country's desire for its relations with Egypt to gain the same momentum as that which happened with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

When asked about the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, Cavusoglu referred to the tripartite document concluded between Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki. "We have not seen any steps taken in this path. Sweden and Finland have not yet fulfilled their obligations stipulated in the aforementioned document."

He stated that a mechanism had been created after a suggestion by Sweden and Finland to follow up on the practical steps to be taken in relation to the document, and expressed his hope that the first meeting of this mechanism will be held on 26 August.