Tunisia investigating officials for embezzling public money

The Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Tunisia's Sidi Bouzid is investigating an agent and manager of a stone quarry belonging to the state for continuing to exploit the quarry even though its lease had been terminated in 2021.

Numerous regional officials may be asked to appear in court should a trial be called, Jaber El-Ghonimi said yesterday.

El-Ghonimi said that the lease for the stone quarry had been terminated by the Minister of State Properties in 2021, and eviction and suspension decisions have been issued but have not yet been implemented.

Tunis Afrique Presse reported that the court decided to open an investigation into the embezzlement of public funds and the public officials for obtaining illegal benefits for themselves or others.

