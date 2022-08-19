FIFA sells 2.45m tickets for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The international football governing body FIFA said that 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the 2022 World Cup which is set to be held in Qatar.

"With less than 100 days to go until the start of the greatest show on Earth, a total of 2.45 million tickets have now been sold. The first FIFA World Cup™ to be held in the Middle East and Arab world will kick off on 20 November, bringing fans from the region and across the world together in a compact and modern setting," FIFA said in a statement on its official website.

The statement added that during the last phase of sales, which lasted from 5 July to 16 August, more than 520,000 tickets were sold.

It pointed to the great demand for tickets from Qatar, America, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

In July FIFA said 1.8 million tickets had been sold. There are a total of three million tickets which will be available for this year's World Cup which is due to be held from 20 November to 18 December.

