Qatar condemns Israel as occupation forces detain at least 40 Palestinians

Qatar announced its condemnation and denunciation of ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians, as occupation forces shut down key Palestinian rights organisations in the West Bank, local media reports.

According to the report, the official statement noted that the ongoing attacks, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, "undermine the chances of achieving peace" and eliminate the two-state solution, while increasing regional tensions.

The Cabinet of the Qatari government called on the international community to step up efforts in implementing a resolution to halt Israeli violence and acknowledge the Palestinian right to establish an independent State, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Last week, Israel also killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, during the three-day bombardment.

EU: No justification for stopping support for partner Palestinian institutions