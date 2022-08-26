Islamic Jihad: Palestinians only yearn for freedom

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad Al-Nakhala, said the Palestinian people only want freedom and liberation from the Israeli occupation that besieges them in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in Gaza yesterday, Al-Nakhala said: "We tell the enemy, we will continue to fight until you leave as well as those who support you and who are silent in submission to you."

He stressed on the unity between his movement and Hamas. "We and Hamas are one resistance under the banner of Palestine and jihad, as well as all the forces of resistance," he said.

"We are all one unit in the face of the enemy and aggression, and none of us enter into disagreements or stir up partisan strife," Al-Nakhala said, adding: "The resistance forces, with all their names and addresses, are one unit in the face of the enemy, and the joint operations room is still a national need that must be strengthened."

Al-Nakhala added that Israel is still evading its obligations under international law as an occupying power and under agreements signed with Palestinians.

READ: Hamas and Islamic Jihad agree on coordination of anti-colonial struggle