Israel faces threat from new resistance fighters in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces raiding Palestinian homes and properties across the West Bank are facing a new threat from resistance fighters with "no factional affiliations," local media have reported. This is an increasingly frequent trend, it is said.

According to Israel Hayom, despite having no such affiliations, the new breed of resistance fighters make Israeli raids on Palestinian properties "very dangerous".

Although Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his aides stress that they only support unarmed popular resistance, the Israeli newspaper says that "there is something else happening."

The Israeli army has recently monitored a sharp increase in this trend, recording repeated armed attacks by Palestinians against troops during day and night raids in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian fighters apparently move from one party to another based on their own interests, and "prefer to give their blood" rather than surrender their weapons or hand themselves to the authorities.

READ: Palestine bride in her wedding dress arrested by Israel police

This flexibility poses a "major challenge" to the occupation forces, with raids to capture Palestinians becoming much more complex. Some, such as Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, for example, opt to fight until the last bullet.

It has also been reported that Palestinian resistance fighters have carried out several armed attacks against extremist illegal settlers and Israeli occupation army bases.

Resistance against a military occupation, including armed resistance, is legitimate under international law. All Israeli settlements are illegal.