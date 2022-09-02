Palestinian prisoners suspend mass hunger strike after Israel meets their demands

Palestinian prisoners have suspended a mass hunger strike scheduled to start yesterday after the Israeli prison administration accepted their demands to reverse punitive measures imposed against them for months, the Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement, which manages the prisoners' protests, said in a statement.

"Israel realised that the prisoners are ready to pay every price for their dignity and rights and that behind them stands a people and a resistance that is willing to pay all costs in order to support its fighters in the occupation's prisons," the committee said in a statement.

At least 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel's jails were planning to start a mass open hunger strike yesterday evening in protest of the prison administration's punitive measures against them.

As of July 2022, nearly 4,550 Palestinians were being held in the occupation's prisons, this includes 175 children and 27 women.

READ: Palestinian prisoner ends hunger striker after 172 days