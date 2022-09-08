Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar to re-open Doha International Airport to ease World Cup traffic

September 8, 2022 at 2:41 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
A view of Doha, capital and most populous city of Qatar on December 6, 2021. Doha is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, [Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency]
A view of Doha, capital and most populous city of Qatar on December 6, 2021. Doha is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, [Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency]
 September 8, 2022 at 2:41 pm

Qatar will re-open Doha International Airport next week, ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 that is expected to draw more than a million visitors, local Qatari media says.

According to the report, Qatar Airways announced that the Doha Airport will restart its operations due to the World Cup 2022.

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways, the UAE's Flydubai, Oman's SalamAir and Turkiye's Pegasus Airlines have begun selling tickets to Doha Airport from 15 September.

The Airport has been in semi-retirement since it was replaced, in 2014, by the nearby Hamad International Airport, which has since become a major hub, in parallel with the growth of flag carrier, Qatar Airways.

READ: Qatar deports migrant workers protesting unpaid salaries constructing World Cup stadiums

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments