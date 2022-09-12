Locum doctors go on strike in Sudan 

Locum doctors in Sudan yesterday began a three-day general strike in public hospitals across the country.

The Locum Doctors' Committee said in a statement that they had to take the step after authorities failed to pay their financial dues for more than eight months.

The committee added that they took all possible steps to avoid the strike but the authorities did not respond to their demands.

The strike includes 30 hospitals across the country and it includes all non-urgent and urgent cases.

"The strike may be extended if the Ministry of Health does not meet our demands," the statement read.

READ: Situation deteriorating in Sudan, UN warns