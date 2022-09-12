Portuguese / Spanish / English

Locum doctors go on strike in Sudan 

September 12, 2022 at 2:44 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
A doctor of International Medical Corps (IMC) takes off a mask at the isolation ward of Ministry of Health Infectious Disease Unit in Juba, South Sudan, on April 24, 2020 [ALEX MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images]
Locum doctors in Sudan yesterday began a three-day general strike in public hospitals across the country.

The Locum Doctors' Committee said in a statement that they had to take the step after authorities failed to pay their financial dues for more than eight months.

The committee added that they took all possible steps to avoid the strike but the authorities did not respond to their demands.

The strike includes 30 hospitals across the country and it includes all non-urgent and urgent cases.

"The strike may be extended if the Ministry of Health does not meet our demands," the statement read.

