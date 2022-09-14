Jordan: At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building

Jordanian rescuers are searching for 10 people under the rubble of a collapsed building in Amman, where six people were confirmed dead so far, officials said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

At least 25 people were in a dilapidated residential building in the Jordanian capital when it crumbled on Tuesday.

"There are at least 10 people under the rubble … there are signs of life," said government spokesperson, Faisal Shboul, during a visit to the site in Amman's Webdeh district.

Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. About a dozen people had been evacuated so far, several with serious injuries, hospital sources said.

"We are assuming that those trapped are alive," Civil Defence Chief, Hatem Jaber, told reporters, adding over 350 rescuers were involved, as well as drones and police dogs.

The latest survivor to be pulled out of the debris was a five-month old baby who was in stable condition, a hospital source said.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh ordered an investigation, as officials blamed the building's state of disrepair.

The public prosecutor has opened a criminal case against a contractor who was drilling in the building in the last few days before its collapse, and one of the owners of the building in connection with the incident, a judicial source said on Wednesday.