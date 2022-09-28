Israel storms Jenin camp, surrounds Palestinian home

Israeli occupation forces this morning stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and surrounded a house.

Palestinian sources reported that an explosion occurred in the house of the brother of the martyr Raad Hazem, which was surrounded by Israeli forces. Israel has since sent reinforcements to the camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Palesinians sustained wounds as a result of live bullets, while others were injured in the chest, lower extremities and hands during the occupation's aggression.

The besieged house caught fire after it was targeted by the occupation forces. Israel has sent a bulldozer to the property and prevented medical teams from reaching the area.

A spokesman for the occupation army said that the army is conducting military operations in the Jenin camp area, but gave no further details.

