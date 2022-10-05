Trapped UN aid workers safely exit Ethiopia's Tigray region

UN humanitarian workers, who had been trapped in Ethiopia's Tigray region due to the ongoing conflict, have safely exited the region, a top UN official said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"So relieved that humanitarian colleagues were able to rotate safely out of #Tigray, #Ethiopia, today after several weeks of suspension," UN Humanitarian Chief, Martin Griffiths, wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

He said it is encouraging news and hopes further movements will go on smoothly.

According to reports, the Tigray region has been cut off from the outside world, with no communication, electricity or financial services. Movement between Tigray and other regions has also been largely impossible.

Last month, the UN suspended aid delivery to Tigray as fighting resumed.

The war between the Ethiopian government forces and Tigray rebels erupted in November 2020 after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked federal army bases stationed across Tigray, including in the regional capital of Mekele.

Griffiths appealed to the Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels to resume negotiations, saying: "Dialogue is the only way to end this deadly conflict."

He also appealed to the conflicting parties to protect all civilians, and ensure the safety and security of humanitarian staff and their safe access to people in need.

Griffiths also appealed that the parties allow the resumption of "rapid and unimpeded" passage of humanitarian supplies to the region.