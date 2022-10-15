Jordanians take to the streets in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Jordanians have staged a massive protest on Friday in downtown Amman in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and to denounce Israeli provocations against worshippers at the Islamic compound.

On Thursday, the National Forum to Support Resistance and Protect the Homeland called for the protest. During the protest, the protesters called for expelling the Israeli ambassador to Amman and abrogating the peace treaty with the Israeli occupation, which: "Practises daily violations, killings and deportations of Palestinians."

The protesters raised Palestine flags and placards condemning the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against Palestinians.

They also condemned the continuous Israeli raids and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that: "It is a highly respected religious symbol for all the Muslims around the world."

According to Quds Press, the protesters consider the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque a: "Flagrant aggression on the Jordanian sovereignty over the religious sites in the holy city."

Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front Murad Adayleh called for his country's government to support the Palestinian people against Israeli violations.

"We will continue supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers in the holy site," Adayleh told protesters.

"We call for the Arabs and Muslims to support the Palestinian resistance in Shu'fat refugee camp and all other areas across occupied Palestinians," he added.

Meanwhile, Jordanian MP Adnan Mashwaqa said: "The large numbers of Israelis raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking the worshippers and evacuating the holy site constitute dangerous violations to the sanctity of the Islamic sites in the city and provoke feelings of Muslims around the world."

He called for his country to take "serious and active" measures to stop the Israeli aggression by abrogating all agreements with the Israeli occupation as well as expelling the Israeli ambassador to Amman.

READ: Palestinians mourn doctor killed by Israeli occupation