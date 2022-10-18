Israel holds corpses of 22 Palestinians this year

Israel is holding the corpses of 22 Palestinians killed this year, Arab48.com reported on Monday. According to the news website, eight of the dead Palestinians came from Jenin, five were from Ramallah, three from Jerusalem and its outskirts, two from Bethlehem, two from Hebron, and one each from Tulkarem and Nablus.

In total, the Israelis have withheld the corpses of 112 Palestinians since 2016. One of those killed in September this year, Sa'ed Al-Koni, had some parts of his body buried by the Palestinians and another part taken by the Israeli occupation authorities.

At least 256 Palestinians have been buried by the Israelis in graves marked only by numbers, not names. Moreover, 74 Palestinians remain unaccounted for after Israeli raids and military offensives. Their families have no knowledge of their whereabouts or fate.

READ: Israel accused of withholding dead Palestinians in university labs