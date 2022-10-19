Hamas delegation set to visit Syria today

A Hamas delegation will visit Syria on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Palestinian group told Anadolu Agency.

Hazem Qassem said the delegation will hold talks with Syrian regime officials, without providing any further details.

"The trip is part of a visit by a number of delegations from Palestinian factions to Damascus," he added.

Last month, Hamas said it will pursue efforts to normalise relations with the Syrian regime.

On 21 June, a Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency that Hamas and the Syrian regime were preparing to restore ties following efforts by their regional allies, including Lebanese group, Hezbollah, and Iran.

Since 1999, Hamas had used Damascus as the headquarters for its leadership abroad, until 2012 when the Palestinian group severed relations with the regime and closed its offices in Syria following the eruption of the Syrian conflict.

