Iran will not allow Israel to establish bases near Iranian territory, says senior officer

Iran will not allow Israel to establish military bases anywhere near Iranian territory, the commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said.

"The Iranian armed forces and law enforcement agencies defending our land borders are the country's strength against foreign interference," explained Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on Thursday. "Iran will never allow the fake Zionist entity to have a military and intelligence base in its vicinity or in neighbouring countries."

Pakpour made his comment while attending military exercises in the Aras region. The exercises, he said, have been taking place for nearly ten days.

"They show the strength and power of Iranian armed forces. While elements of the Zionist entity are planning to establish military and intelligence bases in some neighbouring countries, we are working to prevent such a stupid act by the sinister entity," the general concluded.

