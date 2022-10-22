Tunisia: 30 organisations condemn use of police, judiciary against protesters

Thirty groups and organisations on Friday condemned using police and the judiciary to deter the popular movement and intimidate activists, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 30 groups and organisations included journalists' bodies, social and economic groups, lawyers and human rights defenders.

According to Anadolu Agency, this statement came following the attack and detention of six people, accusing them of attacking private and public property during clashes between security forces and protesters.

"Our country has been recently living in a state of social boiling in response to the government's policies, which adopted a policy of impunity instead of achieving the hopes of the Tunisians," the statement expressed.

The statement also rejected the use of police and the judiciary against the anti-government protests, stressing the support of all the groups and organisations for the peaceful protests against: "Marginalisation, impoverishment, starvation, authority's manipulation of the fate of Tunisians and the blowing up of the revolution's goals."

At the same time, the groups and organisations condemned: "The excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and attacking activists instead of dealing with them positively and understanding the reasons for their protests."

The groups blamed the country's authority for the consequences of its economic and social policies, which "produced unemployment, poverty and unfair inequality," calling on it to: "Review its policies, provide fair development, fiscal options and address corruption."

For about ten days, the Tunisian capital has witnessed protests against the government's policies that plunged the country into more political, social and economic crises.