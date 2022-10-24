Arabs in Israel gather in support of Sami Abu Shehadeh

Arab residents of Israel have attended massive gatherings in support of Sami Abu Shehadeh, head of the National Democratic Assembly (Balad).

The gatherings were organised in Um Al-Fahm, Baqa Al-Gharbiyyeh, Qafr Mandda and Jadeedat Al Makr, amongst others, with large numbers of people attending.

Attendees stressed their support for Abu Shehadeh and the National Democratic Assembly. They pledged to exert all possible efforts to ensure the party succeeds in the upcoming elections.

There have been efforts to ban Balad from running in next week's elections.

READ: Arab party appeals against ban on running in Israel's elections