Netanyahu: Lapid to blame for rising prices in Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday accused the current Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, of "deteriorating Israel's security and economy."

Criticising Lapid, Netanyahu told reporters that Lapid did not have "expertise in running the economy," warning that Israelis were the "ones paying the price."

"The cost of living in Israel skyrocketed this year…people are not making a living and the government seems to not care," he added.

The leader of the Likud Party pointed out that inflation had spiked "because Lapid's administration has no idea how to deal with it," reiterating that the Israeli government had done "nothing to address the soaring prices."

Netanyahu is running in next month's elections in an effort to regain his seat as prime minister.

