Over 50% of MENA professionals considered quitting due to poor work-life balance 

More than half of professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have contemplated leaving their current job over a lack of a work-life balance, a recent survey has found.

According to the survey entitled "Work-Life Balance in the MENA Workplace" carried out by the region's leading job portal Bayt.com, 52 per cent of those surveyed said they had thought about quitting in search of a better work-life balance at least once during the past 12 months.

Around 23 per cent of respondents also felt they had neglected their personal and family obligations due to being overworked, while 47 per cent said they worked between 40 and 60 hours per week.

Sixty per cent of those polled said family was the most important factor that influenced their happiness, while 30 per cent chose their job and seven per cent cited hobbies and activities.

However, the survey also found that 84 per cent of MENA professionals said company management respected their time and work-life balance, while 91 per cent said they had time to exercise and take care of their well-being.

Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com, said: "Our latest survey explores the benefits of finding a balance between work and home lives for MENA professionals."

"When employees feel a greater sense of control and ownership over their own lives, they tend to have better relationships with management. Through our research, we aim to empower professionals to take control over their lives for greater satisfaction and performance."

The data used in the survey was gathered online between 1 September and 3 October based on a sample of 4,012 respondents from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan among others.

Another recent study carried out by the region's Public Relations and Communications Associations (PRCA MENA) and 3Gem Research & Insights found that 70 per cent of professionals in the UAE feel they work more efficiently within a four-and-a-half day working week.

The UAE changed its working week to four- and-a-half days by moving its weekend from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday, to align trade with the western world and to improve work-life balance.

The study also found that 91 per cent of the 1,000 respondents believed that the new working week would have a positive impact on employees' mental health.

