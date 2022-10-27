Egypt: popular support for Mubarak's son could be concern for Al-Sisi

Displays of popular support for the son of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak could be a cause of concern for current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Gamal Mubarak attended the funeral of a well-known lawyer this week and news of his presence went viral on social media.

For the second day running, #GamalMubarak has topped social media, with pictures and video clips showing people rushing to shake his hand. This has prompted observers to suggest that this support is an expression of public discontent about Egypt's political and economic situation.

"The images can be read from two angles," explained journalist Massad Al-Barbary. "The first is that the Egyptian people were under Mubarak's rule for three decades and were influenced by it. His son was likely to succeed his father, which is why it is not strange for some to flock to him. The second is that the scenario may have been set up by a group that supports the Mubarak era."

Barbary told Arabi 21 that such scenes worry the Sisi regime, which is unpopular and weak. "The evidence is that Sisi gave several speeches during the economic conference that lasted for more than two hours. Also, in an unprecedented move, he spoke on the phone on a television show for almost 90 minutes to defend his policies."

Moreover, said, Al-Barbary security reports submitted to the regime indicate popular resentment against poverty and high prices. "People are anxious about the future due to the difficult conditions Egypt is experiencing. There have also been calls for protests against the regime next month."

Gamal Mubarak came close to assuming power at the end of his father's era, when he took a prominent position in the ruling National Party. This move fuelled public anger, though, and upset the army.

Politicians, activists and journalists point out that much of Sisi's support has faded away in the wake of the July 2013 coup, and that he has not fulfilled any of his promises to improve living standards.

READ: Gamal Mubarak declares victory over corruption charges