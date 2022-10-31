Palestinians rally to show solidarity with female detainees in Israeli jails

Scores of Palestinians staged a rally in Gaza City on Monday to show solidarity with female detainees in Israeli jails, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Protesters waved banners during the rally held outside the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross to demand pressure on Israel to free Palestinians in Israeli custody.

"The rally aims to show support to female prisoners who suffer from diseases, amid deliberate medical negligence," Zaki Dababesh, an organiser of the rally, told Anadolu Agency.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO, female prisoners have launched a series of protests against what they say an Israeli policy of medical negligence against them.

"The Occupation deliberately neglects female prisoners' health and sometimes deny them family visits," Dababesh said.

He called on the Palestinian Authority to take the issue of detainees in Israeli jails to the International Criminal Court "in order to punish the Israeli Occupation for its crimes."

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the protest.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 27 female detainees.

READ: Calls for sending medical delegation to oversee health of Palestinian prisoners in Israel